Rapper Tsumyoki releases new EP 'Way Too Messy' under Gully Gang Entertainment

MUMBAI: Goa-based rapper, singer-songwriter and music producer Tsumyoki dropped his maiden EP “Way Too Messy” along with Kidd Mange under DIVINE’s Gully Gang Entertainment.
Tsumyoki and Kidd Mange were at the Gully Gang Camp 2021 where they were surrounded by great artists and the vibes were just overflowing. “We just fed off that raw energy and decided to dish out a couple tracks in the short time we were there. Little did we know that the Gully Gang team loved it and we decided to release this amazing project as an EP”, said the rapper excited about the release.
The EP takes the listener through a 15-minute high-octane unleash of livewire energy, that fluently counters the somber pandemic years of 2019 and 2020. The 5-track “Way Too Messy”, “All Black Trap Trap 2”, “Pao Wala”, “No Games” and “Commentz” craft-driven presentation is a genre-blending, ominous, trap-inflected earworm that captures the rising young artist’s sonic aspirations and aptitude.
Watch here:
The 20-year-old rapper started out as a hobby back in the 11th grade and slowly improved his art, music became an integral part of his life. “I'm super grateful that I get to do what I love and after all the hard work I put in, I got picked up by Gully Gang Entertainment. This is just the start of my journey, there is much more to come. I hope I am asked this same question 2 years from now. I will then have a much longer answer”.
Music not only helped him through these testing times but it also saved me. “It has given me a purpose in life and helped me become a better person as I move forward in my musical career”.
Talking about his future endeavors, the rapper, “I have songs that will save people’s lives. I'm confident enough to say that”.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more
MUMBAI: K-pop band BTS brought their message for the environment to the global stage on Monday at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, reports...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Jeezy's wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins is pregnant with their first baby together. The TV host Mai showed off her baby bump during the...read more
MUMBAI: In a very short span of time British born Indian singer Arzutraa has gathered a lot of attention from across the world especially in India,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture. In the past few years, the singer reveals how she got through some...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside AR Rahman, official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics...read more