Rapper Tsumyoki releases new EP 'Way Too Messy' under Gully Gang Entertainment

MUMBAI: Goa-based rapper, singer-songwriter and music producer Tsumyoki dropped his maiden EP “Way Too Messy” along with Kidd Mange under DIVINE’s Gully Gang Entertainment.

Tsumyoki and Kidd Mange were at the Gully Gang Camp 2021 where they were surrounded by great artists and the vibes were just overflowing. “We just fed off that raw energy and decided to dish out a couple tracks in the short time we were there. Little did we know that the Gully Gang team loved it and we decided to release this amazing project as an EP”, said the rapper excited about the release.

The EP takes the listener through a 15-minute high-octane unleash of livewire energy, that fluently counters the somber pandemic years of 2019 and 2020. The 5-track “Way Too Messy”, “All Black Trap Trap 2”, “Pao Wala”, “No Games” and “Commentz” craft-driven presentation is a genre-blending, ominous, trap-inflected earworm that captures the rising young artist’s sonic aspirations and aptitude.

Watch here:

The 20-year-old rapper started out as a hobby back in the 11th grade and slowly improved his art, music became an integral part of his life. “I'm super grateful that I get to do what I love and after all the hard work I put in, I got picked up by Gully Gang Entertainment. This is just the start of my journey, there is much more to come. I hope I am asked this same question 2 years from now. I will then have a much longer answer”.

Music not only helped him through these testing times but it also saved me. “It has given me a purpose in life and helped me become a better person as I move forward in my musical career”.

Talking about his future endeavors, the rapper, “I have songs that will save people’s lives. I'm confident enough to say that”.