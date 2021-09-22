Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa launches his own music label

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa has launched his own music label under his name.
The singer who is about to enter Bollywood with his upcoming singles, is known for composing and singing Punjabi songs like 'Love You', 'Bugga Bugga', 'Lalkare', '4 Din', 'Ziddi Jatti', 'Pee Pee Ke', 'Reejh DIl Di', 'Sniper', 'Fake Bande', 'Love You Jatta' to name a few.
In an exclusive chat with IANS, Ekam shared about his music label.
He shared it was his dream to launch his own label one day. "Launching the label under my name has always been my dream and now I see it fulfilling makes me the happiest. My label 'Ekam Bawa' will offer the audience the best combination of Punjabi Hindi party groovy songs with an amazing storyline, there was lots of planning and dedication involved behind the concept of launching my own label."
"Till today I have always sung songs composed and written for other labels, but I always wanted to do something for myself and wanted to launch my own music label as an independent singer," said Ekam, whose most well-known song 'Lalkare' has crossed over 14 million.
"And I feel the audience would really love and shower me with their blessings and my first ever music under my label will be released soon," said Ekam, who also has songs like 'Sardarni', 'Reejh', 'Yaar Maar' and 'Munda Miss Karda' to his credit.
(Source: IANS)
