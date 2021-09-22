Jeezy, Jeannie Mai expecting their first baby

MUMBAI: Rapper Jeezy's wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins is pregnant with their first baby together.
The TV host Mai showed off her baby bump during the season eight premiere of 'The Real' on Monday, reports Complex.com.
The co-host of 'The Real' shared the news both on the show and in an interview with Women's Health. The couple decided they wanted to start a family roughly a year ago.
"Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months," she said in the interview. "So, we're relieved to finally share the news."
On TV, Mai explained that "our Real fam is growing," and revealed she never intended to be a mom until later in life. As she said on the show, "love can really change you."
"And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us," she said. "So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."
Mai, 42, and Jeezy, 43, have been married since March. The rapper has three children from former relationships: Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra.
Mai told the magazine it "was not easy" to conceive, sharing that she discovered she was pregnant a month before the wedding, then had a miscarriage.
"I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never," she said, adding that Jeezy made her "see life differently for myself."
"Our love is honest, pure and safe something I hadn't felt as a child," she confided.
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more
MUMBAI: In a very short span of time British born Indian singer Arzutraa has gathered a lot of attention from across the world especially in India,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture. In the past few years, the singer reveals how she got through some...read more
MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside AR Rahman, official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrated playback singer Armaan Malik has won Best Playback Singer at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for the Telugu...read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood music producer Prasad Sashte, who has worked on films like 'Chhichhore', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Rustom', 'Kalank', is the music...read more