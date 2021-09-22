For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  22 Sep 2021 12:28 |  By RnMTeam

Jeezy, Jeannie Mai expecting their first baby

MUMBAI: Rapper Jeezy's wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins is pregnant with their first baby together.

The TV host Mai showed off her baby bump during the season eight premiere of 'The Real' on Monday, reports Complex.com.

The co-host of 'The Real' shared the news both on the show and in an interview with Women's Health. The couple decided they wanted to start a family roughly a year ago.

"Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months," she said in the interview. "So, we're relieved to finally share the news."

On TV, Mai explained that "our Real fam is growing," and revealed she never intended to be a mom until later in life. As she said on the show, "love can really change you."

"And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting someone who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us," she said. "So, as soon as you feel safe, in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams and for both of us at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."

Mai, 42, and Jeezy, 43, have been married since March. The rapper has three children from former relationships: Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra.

Mai told the magazine it "was not easy" to conceive, sharing that she discovered she was pregnant a month before the wedding, then had a miscarriage.

"I wondered if I was being punished. I wondered if I'd jinxed myself or cursed myself. My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I'm talking a hard-stop never," she said, adding that Jeezy made her "see life differently for myself."

"Our love is honest, pure and safe something I hadn't felt as a child," she confided.

Tags
rapper Jeezy Jeannie Mai Jenkins music
Related news
News | 22 Sep 2021

Ananya Birla Announces Her Debut Album 'Bombay Basement', Dons The Director Hat For The Music Video Of The Lead Track Of The Album

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside AR Rahman, official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, ‘Hindustani Way’, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter is preparing for the launch of her new album.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Shirley Setia is out with a sweet love story in her latest track 'Tere Naal Rehniya'!

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia is all set to launch her latest single ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’ a love song that the Gen-Z crowd will relate to.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Rapper Tsumyoki releases new EP 'Way Too Messy' under Gully Gang Entertainment

MUMBAI: Goa-based rapper, singer-songwriter and music producer Tsumyoki dropped his maiden EP “Way Too Messy” along with Kidd Mange under DIVINE’s Gully Gang Entertainment.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

Selena Gomez body shamed for being 'fat' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2021

British Indian pop-star Arzutraa all set to shine bright with her third music album.

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time British born Indian singer Arzutraa has gathered a lot of attention from across the world especially in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Dubai.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
British Indian pop-star Arzutraa all set to shine bright with her third music album.

MUMBAI: In a very short span of time British born Indian singer Arzutraa has gathered a lot of attention from across the world especially in India,...read more

2
Selena Gomez body shamed for being 'fat' on Twitter

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez was body shamed on Twitter after new candid picture. In the past few years, the singer reveals how she got through some...read more

3
Ananya Birla Announces Her Debut Album 'Bombay Basement', Dons The Director Hat For The Music Video Of The Lead Track Of The Album

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside AR Rahman, official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics...read more

4
Armaan Malik on winning SIIMA award: 'Butta Bomma' one of my most memorable songs

MUMBAI: Celebrated playback singer Armaan Malik has won Best Playback Singer at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for the Telugu...read more

5
Prasad Sashte teams up with Pritam for 'Brahmastra'

MUMBAI: Bollywood music producer Prasad Sashte, who has worked on films like 'Chhichhore', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Rustom', 'Kalank', is the music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games