News |  22 Sep 2021 18:13 |  By RnMTeam

Ananya Birla Announces Her Debut Album 'Bombay Basement', Dons The Director Hat For The Music Video Of The Lead Track Of The Album

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside AR Rahman, official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics, ‘Hindustani Way’, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter is preparing for the launch of her new album.

Titled ‘Bombay Basement’, the 6-track immersive compilation will release on her YouTube channel and across all major streaming platforms across in October 2021.

The entire album which was conjured up during the pandemic, hints at themes such as self-love, racial discrimination and toxic relationships in a nonconformist manner. Weaving in influences of breakbeat, pop, jazz, blues and R&B, the catalogue of radio-ready jams showcases the popstars sonic evolution whilst attempting to break free from the confines of language and genre.

Ahead of the full release, she shared the music video of the lead track from the album 'When I’m Alone' today which marks her maiden innings as a music video director!  The relatable video aesthetically captures personal vignettes from Ananya’s life from her childhood besties to her first date and other defining life moments that made her who she is today.  

Elaborating on how the album shaped up the popstar states, “Bombay Basement was borne out of a jam session in the basement of my Bombay residence, with a couple of friends. I had a lot I wanted to write about and share and it all just kind of clicked. The range of the songs take you through multiple shared emotions but through the lens of my individual experiences. Over the last few months, I’ve witnessed a number of life-altering experiences that nudged me to retrospect on the experiences that have shaped me. Life is a series of transactions, some that occur to shape you and some that teach you how change is the only constant.”

Expanding further on the progression of her artistry on this project she says, “In the accompanying music videos I’ve tried to lend a more personalized touch and give my fans a slightly unrestricted access into my personal space. I’m excited to see what my fans think of it.”

Influenced by personal anecdotes from Ananya’s life, each of the tracks will have listeners gripped over the course of the next five weeks with a new release scheduled to drop every week!

TRACKLIST

    When I’m Alone – A reflective track, it explores the concept of self-discovery and how experiences shape perspectives
    Give Me Up - A retro influenced track about divine timing and soul mate connections
    Deny Me – Taking potshots at immigration complications for brownskin, this track is a satirical jibe on being hauled up without reason by authorities. It draws direct inferences from Ananya’s personal experience.
    Do It Anyway - A sonic marriage between pop and jazz, this laidback track sheds light on a toxic love affair that entraps lovers into an addictive narcissistic snare
    Tu Hi Mera Ghar – Reflecting on the concept of home being less of a place or a person but more of a feeling, this track is the only Hindi one on the album!
    Old Me – A track that highlights evolution and transition, this one will see Ananya serving some deliciously slick vibes

 

