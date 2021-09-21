For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Sep 2021 18:03

Recreated version of 'Shershaah' song 'Raatan Lambiyan' out

MUMBAI: Spotify released the recreated version of 'Raataan Lambiyan' from the movie 'Shershaah' today.

Titled 'Raataan Chill Mix', it's the second singles track from India under the category 'Spotify Singles'.

'Raataan Chill Mix' is a fresh version written and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, it has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and this time, independent artist Hanita Bhambri joins him in her first recording for a film song.

'Raataan Lambiyan' has been number 1 on Spotify's India Top 200 charts for 4 weeks now, amassing more than 43 million streams, and making this song an apt choice for 'Spotify Singles'.

Tanishk Bagchi, is known for recreating versions of original songs like 'Aankh Maarey', 'Dilbar', 'Lut Gaye' to name a few.

"It is mindblowing to see how well the original song is doing on Spotify, and I am thrilled to work on another version that's as melodious, but mellower," said Baghchi.

Talking about working with Jubin Nautiyal, he said, "I've worked with Jubin before and we understand each other's process of making music, but this was my first time working with an independent artiste."

He shared his experience of working with independent artiste Hanita. "Collaborating with Hanita for this Spotify Singles track has been fun because we learned how to bring together the Bollywood and independent music vibe. I hope we are able to reach even more listeners across the world with this one."

'Spotify Singles' has been an outlet for artistes to express themselves, engage their fans with new content, and connect with new listeners. In the past, the program has brought together artists from different music cultures to create something unique.

In June, it debuted in India with the collaboration between DJ Snake and Dhee with 'Enjoy Enjaami - Spotify Singles'. As Bollywood music makes a comeback, the new singles track from India will blend the unique styles of film and indie music sounds for listeners.

For the first time, not just one, but two songs 'Raataan Lambiyan' and 'Ranjha' from India, featured on Spotify's Top 100 Global charts.

Both songs were streamed more than a million times every single day since the film was released. On the Spotify India music charts, 4 out of the top 5 songs are from Shershaah. The same songs also made it to Spotify's Viral 50 - Global playlist.

And while a majority of those listening to the original soundtrack is coming from India, other countries that are streaming the Shershaah album include the US, UK, Canada, Bangladesh, Australia, Pakistan, Japan, Spain, Ukraine, and Brazil, among others.

(Source: IANS)

