For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Sep 2021 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

'Lady Marmalade' singer Sarah Dash passes away at 76

MUMBAI: R&B singer and actress Sarah Dash passed away aged 76, according to Reed Gusciora, Mayor of Trenton.

"Our resident legend and Trenton's very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away," Gusciora wrote on Facebook, reports deadline.com.

Dash, a Trenton native, was co-founder of Patti LaBelle and The Bluebelles, which opened for The Rolling Stones in the 1960s.

LaBelle and Dash went on to form the pioneering R&B/rock group LaBelle which was more adventurous musically and sartorially than its predecessor.

The group hit its peak in the mid-seventies with the song "Lady Marmalade," which went to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song went to the top of the charts again when it was famously re-recorded by Christina Aguilera, Ma, Pink and rapper Lil' Kim for the 'Moulin Rouge!' soundtrack.

After working with The Stones, Dash also performed in The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band in 1978.

Grammy winner LaBelle posted a tribute to her friend and collaborator on Twitter, saying they sang together as recently as this past weekend.

"We were just on stage together on Saturday and it was such a powerful and special moment," LaBelle wrote.

The post further read: "Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say.

"And I could always count on her to have my back! That's who Sarah was...loyal friend and a voice for those who didn't have one."

It ended by saying: "I am heart broken...Rest in power, my dear sister."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer actress Sarah Dash Reed Gusciora Mayor of Trenton
Related news
News | 21 Sep 2021

Lady Gaga's 'Love for Sale' live stream event scheduled for Sep 30

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga has announced that her concert 'Love for Sale' , a global livestream event will take place on September 30, reports Billboard.com. She made the announcement on Monday night.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Rita Ora says next phase of her life is about protecting herself

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Rita Ora has shared that she was "burning the candles at both ends" and is very much a "yes" person, but is now making her health a priority.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Kamakshi Rai, Tallz's music video 'Thodi Si Dua' out on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Rai and music producer Tallz have collaborated to release their first song 'Thodi Si Dua'. The song was released on YouTube under the label Merchant Records. The song is a mix of Hindi and English Indie pop music.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Indie artiste Shai's 'Read Your Mind' to release on Sep 21

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai's (Shayaan Oshidaar) pop song 'Read Your Mind' is all set to be released on September 21 by Onstage Records Label.

read more
News | 20 Sep 2021

Singer Jazim Sharma releases new ghazal Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai under his label Jazim Productions

MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma who is known for his amazing vocals and outstanding composition once again comes up with his new ghazal Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai under his label Jazim Productions. The Music video also features Anushka Ramesh in the lead.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Lady Gaga's 'Love for Sale' live stream event scheduled for Sep 30

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga has announced that her concert 'Love for Sale' , a global livestream event will take place on September 30, reports Billboard.com....read more

2
Kiss to unveil 45th anniversary reissue of 'Destroyer' on Nov 19

MUMBAI: American rock band Kiss have announced the dates of releasing the 45th anniversary reissue of their album 'Destroyer'. The band announced...read more

3
Kamakshi Rai, Tallz's music video 'Thodi Si Dua' out on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Rai and music producer Tallz have collaborated to release their first song 'Thodi Si Dua'. The song was released...read more

4
Indie artiste Shai's 'Read Your Mind' to release on Sep 21

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai's (Shayaan Oshidaar) pop song 'Read Your Mind' is all set to be released on September 21 by Onstage Records Label. The...read more

5
Dhvani Bhanushali’s new vibrant Navratri song ‘Mehendi’ with Gurfateh Pirzada out now

MUMBAI: In a short span, with successful songs in her kitty, Dhvani Bhanushali has become a hugely popular and much-sought-after songstress in India...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games