For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Sep 2021 15:31 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga's 'Love for Sale' live stream event scheduled for Sep 30

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga has announced that her concert 'Love for Sale' , a global livestream event will take place on September 30, reports Billboard.com. She made the announcement on Monday night.

The concert is to promote her upcoming Tony Bennett duets album 'Love for Sale'. The show will be livestreamed, but fans will also be able to attend a number of special fan zones in 21 different cities in the U.K., U.S., France, Prague and Barcelona, among others.

The event will take place online, as well as in fan zones at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles and Westfield Garden State Plaza in New Jersey.

According to a release announcing the shows, the fan zones will "host fans in an intimate pop-up jazz theater inspired by the new album, 'Love for Sale'. Fans who attend in-person will also gain entry to an "exclusive experience that includes premium viewing of Lady Gaga's performance, food, beverages, and limited edition merchandise -- all free of charge."

The gig will support Gaga's non-profit Born This Way Foundation, and Bennett's arts education organization Exploring the Arts.

Gaga and Bennett recently released the Cole Porter-penned title track from their second jazz standards album due out on October 1 on Columbia Records/Interscope along with the official video.

Bennett, 95, performed his final live shows in August with Gaga during a two-night residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall. 'Love for Sale' is the followup to 'Cheek to Cheek', which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart following its release in 2014.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Lady Gaga music Singer
Related news
News | 21 Sep 2021

Kiss to unveil 45th anniversary reissue of 'Destroyer' on Nov 19

MUMBAI: American rock band Kiss have announced the dates of releasing the 45th anniversary reissue of their album 'Destroyer'. The band announced November 19 as the release date of the album on their Twitter account.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Shawn Mendes announces 'Wonder: The World Tour'

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes announced his world tour in support of his latest album 'Wonder'. The pop-star took to social media and made the announcement about 'Wonder: The World Tour' on Monday night.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

'Lady Marmalade' singer Sarah Dash passes away at 76

MUMBAI: R&B singer and actress Sarah Dash passed away aged 76, according to Reed Gusciora, Mayor of Trenton. "Our resident legend and Trenton's very first music ambassador, Sarah Dash, has passed away," Gusciora wrote on Facebook, reports deadline.com.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

Rita Ora says next phase of her life is about protecting herself

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Rita Ora has shared that she was "burning the candles at both ends" and is very much a "yes" person, but is now making her health a priority.

read more
News | 21 Sep 2021

BTS to perform for world leaders at UN 'Global Goals' event

MUMBAI: Korean pop band BTS are slated to perform at the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals event on Monday, reports Billboard.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kiss to unveil 45th anniversary reissue of 'Destroyer' on Nov 19

MUMBAI: American rock band Kiss have announced the dates of releasing the 45th anniversary reissue of their album 'Destroyer'. The band announced...read more

2
Kamakshi Rai, Tallz's music video 'Thodi Si Dua' out on YouTube

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Rai and music producer Tallz have collaborated to release their first song 'Thodi Si Dua'. The song was released...read more

3
Indie artiste Shai's 'Read Your Mind' to release on Sep 21

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai's (Shayaan Oshidaar) pop song 'Read Your Mind' is all set to be released on September 21 by Onstage Records Label. The...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali’s new vibrant Navratri song ‘Mehendi’ with Gurfateh Pirzada out now

MUMBAI: In a short span, with successful songs in her kitty, Dhvani Bhanushali has become a hugely popular and much-sought-after songstress in India...read more

5
BTS to perform for world leaders at UN 'Global Goals' event

MUMBAI: Korean pop band BTS are slated to perform at the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals event on Monday, reports Billboard.com. "Watch live as...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games