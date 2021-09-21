Kiss to unveil 45th anniversary reissue of 'Destroyer' on Nov 19

MUMBAI: American rock band Kiss have announced the dates of releasing the 45th anniversary reissue of their album 'Destroyer'.
The band announced November 19 as the release date of the album on their Twitter account.
"We are thrilled to celebrate the 45th Ann. of Destroyer with a Super Deluxe Edition out Nov 19! Includes 4-CD + Blu-ray Audio box set as well as on standard double black vinyl & limited edition yellow & red double colored vinyl, 2-CD set, & digital," wrote the band.
The album, which was originally released in 1976, was the first of the band's albums to sell 1 million copies in its first year: it's also the group's best selling studio album of all time.
Kiss was formed in New York City in January 1973 by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. Well known for its members' face paint and stage outfits, the group rose to prominence in the mid late 1970s with its shocking live performances, which featured fire breathing, blood-spitting, smoking guitars, shooting rockets, levitating drum kits, and pyrotechnics.
The band has gone through several lineup changes, with Stanley and Simmons being the only members to feature in every lineup. The original and best-known lineup consists of Stanley (vocals and rhythm guitar), Simmons (vocals and bass), Frehley (lead guitar and vocals), and Criss (drums and vocals).
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Kamakshi Rai and music producer Tallz have collaborated to release their first song 'Thodi Si Dua'. The song was released...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shai's (Shayaan Oshidaar) pop song 'Read Your Mind' is all set to be released on September 21 by Onstage Records Label. The...read more
MUMBAI: In a short span, with successful songs in her kitty, Dhvani Bhanushali has become a hugely popular and much-sought-after songstress in India...read more
MUMBAI: Korean pop band BTS are slated to perform at the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals event on Monday, reports Billboard.com. "Watch live as...read more
MUMBAI: BTS has won multiple awards at the “Clef Music Awards”. South Korean boy-band BTS popularly known as Bangtan Boys has numerous accolades...read more