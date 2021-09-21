Kiss to unveil 45th anniversary reissue of 'Destroyer' on Nov 19

MUMBAI: American rock band Kiss have announced the dates of releasing the 45th anniversary reissue of their album 'Destroyer'.

The band announced November 19 as the release date of the album on their Twitter account.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the 45th Ann. of Destroyer with a Super Deluxe Edition out Nov 19! Includes 4-CD + Blu-ray Audio box set as well as on standard double black vinyl & limited edition yellow & red double colored vinyl, 2-CD set, & digital," wrote the band.

The album, which was originally released in 1976, was the first of the band's albums to sell 1 million copies in its first year: it's also the group's best selling studio album of all time.

Kiss was formed in New York City in January 1973 by Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, and Peter Criss. Well known for its members' face paint and stage outfits, the group rose to prominence in the mid late 1970s with its shocking live performances, which featured fire breathing, blood-spitting, smoking guitars, shooting rockets, levitating drum kits, and pyrotechnics.

The band has gone through several lineup changes, with Stanley and Simmons being the only members to feature in every lineup. The original and best-known lineup consists of Stanley (vocals and rhythm guitar), Simmons (vocals and bass), Frehley (lead guitar and vocals), and Criss (drums and vocals).

(Source: IANS)