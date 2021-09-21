For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Sep 2021 14:39 |  By RnMTeam

BTS to perform for world leaders at UN 'Global Goals' event

MUMBAI: Korean pop band BTS are slated to perform at the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals event on Monday, reports Billboard.com.

"Watch live as world leaders join @antonioguterres & special guests @BTS_twt at our SDG Moment event to inspire action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Tune in here Monday, 20 September at 8am EST!," tweeted the United Nations on Monday morning.

Fellow K-pop superstars Blackpink have also been named as Sustainable Development Goals Advocates, joining an illustrious roster of advocates that include actor Forest Whitaker, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, human rights advocate Malala Yousafzai, director/screenwriter Richard Curtis (Bridget Jones' Diary), youth activist Valentina Muoz and teen climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The U.N.'s Sustainable Development Goals are a "blueprint for fighting poverty and hunger, confronting the climate crisis, achieving gender equality and much more," according to a statement about the SDG Moment 2021 movement.

Last week, BTS tweeted about their fight for one of the Moment's goals, writing, "If we believe there's hope, we will find the way. We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech. Go to https://bit.ly/Keeping-The-Promise to join us. Choose your promise to help achieve the #GlobalGoals. Let's do this together."

The Korean girl pop band Blackpink were appointed as advocates for the U.N. Conference on Climate Change in 2020.

In a statement about their goal to encourage young people to take climate action and bring positive change to the world, Blackpink said, "we truly believe in the importance of collective action. We will only be able to make a difference when we come together, for the good of everyone. Now is the time to act for a safer tomorrow and a better future.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
BTS Billboard 200 music
