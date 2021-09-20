Singer Jazim Sharma releases new ghazal Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai under his label Jazim Productions

MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma who is known for his amazing vocals and outstanding composition once again comes up with his new ghazal Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai under his label Jazim Productions. The Music video also features Anushka Ramesh in the lead. This fresh composition is truly a soul stirring track that takes the listeners to the soulful romantic journey. The track is all about a true love.

Talking about the song Singer Jazim Sharma says," I'm very blessed that by this song Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai I got an opportunity to work with Farhat Shahzad Sahab. I'm very thankful to him that he chooses to work with him.

Also, I would like to thanks to our listeners for showering love on this track. I'm trying to keep our culture alive with our traditional music. By my production I'm looking to create a music that touches hearts" he further adds.

"Jazim Sharma is the rising star of ghazals and he has done true justice with my poetry. I'm really happy to work with him and looking forward to work with him in the future as well. My blessings are always with him", Farhat Shahzad

The ghazal is penned by Farhat Shahzad and composed by Anurag - Raj.The song is available on Jazim Productions Youtube Channel and streaming platforms.