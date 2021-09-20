Pop Sensation Dhvani Bhanushali's next song, Mehendi, featuring Gurfateh Pirazda’s teaser is now out !

MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Dhvani Bhanushali’s next song titled Mehendi featuring Gurfateh Pirzada has just dropped its first teaser! The new Navratri theme song is penned by Priya Saraiya, composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, and rendered by Dhvani and Vishal Dadlani.

The catchy tune, look, and feel of the song makes you sit up and dance and transports you to the time of festivities. This song also marks the first collaboration with the youth star Dhvani and the heartthrob Gurfateh Pirzada. From the vibrant colours to Dhvani’s striking look and vocals, we surely cannot wait to see what the full song looks likes which is all set to release on 21st September!

Check out the teaser now :