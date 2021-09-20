Parmeet Singh marks his debut in Bollywood with Zee Music's 'Bhoola Nahi Hun'

MUMBAI: Parmeet Singh who began his career at an early age with modeling has now made a mark for himself in Bollywood with Zee Music’s latest single ‘Bhoola Nahi Hun.’ The song is sung by Ali Raza Pathan & Alka Singh and lyrics are written by Ali Raza Pathan himself.

While speaking about his experience of shooting the song Parmeet exclaimed, “This song is a dream come true for me and my family. It was a wonderful and fun experience to shoot with such a cool production team and most importantly at such picturesque locations. We genuinely enjoyed shooting this song.”

The song also features musical artists Jumana Khan and the entire video was shot at various breathtaking locations in Dubai.

The song is already a hit with the audience and the fans can’t stop praising the beautiful lyrics of the song. The audience are also praising Parmeet Singh for his debut and referring to this song as ‘The Turbanator Debut’.

Looks like this is just the start for his model turned actor so let’s sit tight and see what’s next in store for him.

