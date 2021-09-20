Dive into a forlornly hypnotic space with Moli’s Psychedelic Rock single!

MUMBAI: Hailing from Gurgaon with his sinuous guitar lines and some reverberating vocals, indie artist, Moli, has unveiled his melancholically dreamy new single! ‘Please Hold Me’, from ‘Retrogression Progression’, his film concept album, isn’t just a great listen. It can very well remind you of your sorrowful times, movingly.

So, brace yourselves; things are about to get emotional!

Written on a desolate, moonless night, Moli composes a piece that dives deep into the forlornness that comes with today’s fast-moving society. He emphasizes the importance of being held by oneself and those beloved; it places the listener in a position of immense pain and yearning for a loved one and their own souls. What makes the track even more unique is its chilling visual imagery of a lonely Moli in barren lands, yet, still plagued with chaos. Sheer vulnerability.

The ambient singer-songwriter initially trained in Indian classical music, starting with the ‘tabla’ at age 9. However, has gone on to become a multi-instrumentalist who has gravitated into a space of psychedelia with deep basslines, analogue synths and vintage drum processing, which supports Moli’s wish of going back in time to the ’70s. Additionally, Moli doesn’t stick to one genre and believes that the notion of categorizing music into genres isn’t correct. For him, it’s all about the honesty of music.

“It formed into something from nothingness; that’s beautiful about it. It’s so personal to me as a human being and so intense as an artist.” – says Moli, describing ‘Please Hold Me’.

Moli had just been in contempt of his life for a while, and this single came in a sudden moment, without any prior ideation. In fact, this song wasn’t even supposed to be put on the album! However, he reminisced the track’s feeling and said that he felt “it really had to be there”.

What’s next for Moli? Well, stay tuned for more of him as the whole album, ‘Retrogression Progression’, will continue to drop, single by single. The next track, ‘12 Ways I See Myself’, will touch on suffering from schizophrenia, a mental illness; intense!

Moli on instagram: https://www.instagram.com/molisletters/

Listen to the song here: linktr.ee/Molimusic