Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar working for another song together?

MUMBAI: Recently, Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar bags the title 'Best duo collaboration’ at ‘The Clef Music Awards’ in a public choice category for song ‘Is Qadar’. Receiving immense votes from the audience the song has made its spot at the awards.

Music sensations has won hearts in the past for their collaborations for “Is Qadar” and “Tere Naal” under Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Are they keen to do more songs together? People have loved the duo and we are thrilled to see them together again or have they already collaborated ? We'll know soon.

The Clef Music Awards has been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021.

