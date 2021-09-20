For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Sep 2021

Clef Music Awards 2021: BTS won 'Popular K-Pop Artists- 2020-2021' and 'Popular International Artist- 2020-2021'

MUMBAI: BTS has won multiple awards at the “Clef Music Awards”.

South Korean boy-band BTS popularly known as Bangtan Boys has numerous accolades include six American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for a Grammy Award and a Brit Award and is up to add two more awards for “Popular K-Pop Artists- 2020-2021” and “Popular International Artist- 2020-2021” in a public choice category at the “Clef Music Awards”.

The Clef Music Awards has been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)

