Clef Music Awards 2021: Anand Bhaskar won 'Best Song'

MUMBAI: Anand Bhaskar has won “Best Song” at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.

The singer- songwriter who has given voice in Bollywood, with “Get Ready To Fight Again” from Tiger Shroff’s “Baaghi 2”, “Mission Mangal” and “Mirzapur”, won “Best Song” for song “Main Hoon Zameen” at the ‘Clef Music Awards’ in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes from the audience the singer has made its spot.

The Clef Music Awards has been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)