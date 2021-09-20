Clef Music Awards 2021: Anand Bhaskar won 'Best Song'

MUMBAI: Anand Bhaskar has won “Best Song” at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.
The singer- songwriter who has given voice in Bollywood, with “Get Ready To Fight Again” from Tiger Shroff’s “Baaghi 2”, “Mission Mangal” and “Mirzapur”, won “Best Song” for song “Main Hoon Zameen” at the ‘Clef Music Awards’ in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes from the audience the singer has made its spot.
The Clef Music Awards has been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.
Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.
For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more
MUMBAI: Brother duo took “Best music duo” award at the "Clef Music Awards”. Singer- songwriter brother duo, Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik who has been...read more
MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya has been on a roll of releasing superhit and soulful music ever since he stepped into the entertainment industry. Recently...read more
MUMBAI: Recently, Darshan Raval and Tulsi Kumar bags the title 'Best duo collaboration’ at ‘The Clef Music Awards’ in a public choice category for...read more
MUMBAI: Hailing from Gurgaon with his sinuous guitar lines and some reverberating vocals, indie artist, Moli, has unveiled his melancholically dreamy...read more
MUMBAI: YouTube sensation Dhvani Bhanushali’s next song titled Mehendi featuring Gurfateh Pirzada has just dropped its first teaser! The new Navratri...read more