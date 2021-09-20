Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik won ‘Best duo collaboration’ at Clef Music Awards

MUMBAI: Brother duo took “Best music duo” award at the "Clef Music Awards”.

Singer- songwriter brother duo, Armaan Malik and Amaal Malik who has been the voice behind many hits has won the “Best music duo” at “The Clef Music Awards” in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes from the audience the song has made its spot at the awards.

The Clef Music Awards has been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)