Neha Kakkar bags title of 'Most Loved Female Artist of 2020-2021' at The Clef Music Awards

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar won the title ‘Most Loved Female Artist of 2020-2021’ at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.
Popular singer Neha Kakkar is one of the well-established singers of the Indian music industry. She has won the title ‘Most Loved Female Artist of 2020-2021’ at the “Clef Music Awards” in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes from the audience Neha made her spot at the awards.
The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.
Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.
For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more
MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey. read more
MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more
MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more
MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more
Award-winning singer, Amit Trivedi to perform and interact with young fans via a LIVE interactive session for TakaTak Manch on Friday 17th September...read more
MUMBAI: BTS have won multiple awards at the “Clef Music Awards”.South Korean boy-band BTS popularly known as Bangtan Boys haVE numerous accolades...read more
MUMBAI: Iranian-American vocalist Katayoun Goudarzi and Grammy-nominated classical Indian legend-composer and sitarist Shujaat Husain Khan...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Actor Lt. Siddharth Shukla and Actress Shehnaaz Gill who have grabbed hearts of millions have won the title of “Most loved duo to...read more
MUMBAI: Kiss Nuka and Kaam Bhaari have won “Best Song” in the general category at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.Producer-lyricist Kiss Nuka and rapper...read more