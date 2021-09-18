Neha Kakkar bags title of 'Most Loved Female Artist of 2020-2021' at The Clef Music Awards

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar won the title ‘Most Loved Female Artist of 2020-2021’ at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.

Popular singer Neha Kakkar is one of the well-established singers of the Indian music industry. She has won the title ‘Most Loved Female Artist of 2020-2021’ at the “Clef Music Awards” in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes from the audience Neha made her spot at the awards.

The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)