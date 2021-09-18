Kiss Nuka and Kaam Bhaari win ‘Best Song’ at Clef Music Awards

MUMBAI: Kiss Nuka and Kaam Bhaari have won “Best Song” in the general category at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.
Producer-lyricist Kiss Nuka and rapper Kaam Bhaari popularly known for their electronic song “Ayo Burn”, won “Best Song” in the general for the same at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.
The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.
Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.
For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)
