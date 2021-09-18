Clef Music Awards: Sidnaaz wins title of 'Most loved duo to feature in a music video'

MUMBAI: Indian Actor Lt. Siddharth Shukla and Actress Shehnaaz Gill who have grabbed hearts of millions have won the title of “Most loved duo to feature in a music video” at 'The Clef Music Awards' in a public choice category. Receiving immense love and support from the audience the duo have claimed their best spot at the awards.

The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards have honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)