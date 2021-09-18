Clef Music Awards 2021: Raja Kumari wins 'Indie Musician of the year'

MUMBAI: Raja Kumari has won ‘India's favourite Rap artist’ at the ‘Clef Music Awards’

The famous Indian-American rapper is best known for her collaboration with notable artists including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and more has won the title ‘India's favourite Rap artist’ at the “Clef Music Awards” in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes from the audience Raja has made her spot at the awards.

The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)