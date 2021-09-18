Clef Music Awards 2021: Pt. Birju Maharaj ji wins 'Best Lyricist' for ‘Ithlati'

MUMBAI: Pt. Birju Maharaj ji has won “Best Lyricist” at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.

Pt. Birju Maharaj is an exponent of the Lucknow Kalka-Bindadin gharana of Kathak dance in India, won “Best Lyricist” for song “Ithlati” in the Hindustani Classical category at the ‘Clef Music Awards’

The Clef Music Awards has been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

