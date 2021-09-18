Clef Music Awards 2021: Meghdeep Bose wins an array of awards

MUMBAI: Indian music producer, composer, arranger and singer Meghdeep Bose have won multiple awards at the “Clef Music Awards”.

Bose who has earned fame in the industry for his fresh take on music is up for seven awards at the “Clef Music Awards”. In the Ghazal category Bose takes home for “Best Music Composer”, “Best song” and “Best Artist” for song “Maine Dekha Hai”. In the Pop category for “Best Music Producer”, in the OTT for “Best Music Composer” for song “Welcome Home” and “Best music Producer” in a public choice category.

The Clef Music Awards are Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards have honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)