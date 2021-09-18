Clef Music Awards 2021: BTS makes it big achieving ‘Popular K-Pop Artists- 2020-2021’ and many more

MUMBAI: BTS have won multiple awards at the “Clef Music Awards”.

South Korean boy-band BTS popularly known as Bangtan Boys haVE numerous accolades include six American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, 24 Golden Disk Awards, and nominations for a Grammy Award and a Brit Award. Now they have won two more awards for “Popular K-Pop Artists- 2020-2021” and “Popular International Artist- 2020-2021” in a public choice category at the “Clef Music Awards”.

The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

