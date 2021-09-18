Clef Music Awards 2021: Arjun Kanungo wins 'Indie Musician of the year'

MUMBAI: Arjun Kanungo took home the title ‘Indie Musician of the year’ at the ‘Clef Music Awards’

The “Dil Kisi Se” singer is popularly known for his smash hit party tracks, Indie and pop music won the title ‘Indie Musician of the year’ at the “Clef Music Awards” in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes and love from the audience, Arjun Kanungo has made it big at the awards.

The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards have honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)