Clef Music Awards 2021: Aastha Gill bags title of 'Most stylish musician of the year'

MUMBAI: Pop music singer- songwriter Aastha Gill who is famously known for her tracks like DJ Wale Babu, Buzz and Naagin has won the title of the ‘Most stylish musician of the year’ at ‘The Clef Music Awards’ in a public choice category. With Aastha’s style grabbing eyeballs, the singer has achieved a winning spot with maximum votes

The Clef Music Awards has been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards have honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)