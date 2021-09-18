Armaan Malik wins 'Most Loved Male Artist of 2020-2021' at 'The Clef Music Awards'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik won the title for ‘Most Loved Male Artist of 2020-2021’ at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.

The Singer-songwriter who revealed he might have sung ‘almost 250 songs’ in his career, which started when he was still in school, won the title ‘Most Loved Male Artist of 2020-2021’ at the “Clef Music Awards” in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes from the audience Armaan made its spot at the awards.

The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.

Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.

