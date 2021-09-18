Armaan Malik wins 'Most Loved Male Artist of 2020-2021' at 'The Clef Music Awards'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik won the title for ‘Most Loved Male Artist of 2020-2021’ at the ‘Clef Music Awards’.
The Singer-songwriter who revealed he might have sung ‘almost 250 songs’ in his career, which started when he was still in school, won the title ‘Most Loved Male Artist of 2020-2021’ at the “Clef Music Awards” in a public choice category. Receiving immense votes from the audience Armaan made its spot at the awards.
The Clef Music Awards have been Radioandmusic.com’s first edition of a one-of-a-kind celebration to honor and respect the music accomplishments by performers for the year 2020-2021. This has incorporated musicians, lyricists, composers, bands, record labels, from the Hindi & English language music fraternity pan India.
Classified into 90 plus categories, The Clef Music Awards has honored music talents. Noteworthy names from the world of music have marked an attendance.
For more information about the awards: Clef Music Awards (radioandmusic.com)
