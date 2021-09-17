Prashant Ingole collaborates with Russian Artist Angel Levada

MUMBAI: Prashant Ingole and Russian singer Angel Levada collaborate for the second time for their upcoming album called Angel. The song is sung beautifully by Angel and the lyrics have been written by Prashant Ingole & he debuts as a composer for an English album and is the person behind the concept of the album. Prashant recently made his own debut as an Indie artist releasing some wonderfully appreciated singles. The album "Angel" comprises 10 songs and showcases a journey of an artist or any person from lows to highs of life. Prashant also on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi has released his indie song "Ganapati Dance".

Prashant says :- Angel is a soft ballad, a cry to the universe for rescue in the toughest times.. Angel brings out the emotions of a fallen and broken artist who wishes there to be a savior or an angel to come and guide. This is the title track of my Album Angel which is followed by 9 more amazing songs.

The album kicks off with the title track Angel which is a pathos song where Angel Levada gives her best with the emotions of a sad ballad where she cries for a guiding light and for an angel to show her the path.

Angel says :- For me, this is the first album, and therefore I do everything with love and open heart. I am very glad to work on this album, because each song is consonant with my character and echoes my fate. I like to inspire people and this album is a great chance to make it connect with listeners, because our songs carry the positive energies, love and urge to believe in yourself and in love.

The next song in the list is I HAVE FOUND YOU, ALL IS NOW, BENEATH, LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL, GOING BY THE FLOW, DANCE WITH MY HEART, YOUR LOVE IS LIKE DISCO LIGHT, HIGHER & FIGHTER. The whole album is full of colors & emotions from sad to happy, from chill to party, from giving up hope to being Fighter.

Prashant is known for his masterpieces in BAJIRAO MASTANI, MARY KOM, RACE 2, MALAAL, JALEBI & many more. The album's music has been Programmed & arranged by Agni Ruhela & mixed and mastered by Aditya Patekar & Karan Wavre. The whole album was recorded in Goa in Porto Musica Estudio and recorded by Clarisan Fernandes.