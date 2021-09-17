Indie artist Nikitaa returns with a new track titled 'Farewell'

MUMBAI: With the rise of independent music, artists are now exploring larger digital avenues to release music globally in varied genres and languages. Owing to such credibility is

LA/Mumbai based songwriter Nikitaa who released 5 singles in different genres post pandemic and has successfully garnered over a million streams on Spotify, YouTube and other digital streaming sites.

Nikitaa's latest release 'Boomerang' ft American pop duo Flyana Boss made it on Apple’s Top 200 Pop Chart in India, and she is back with a new track titled 'Farewell'. Sung, composed and written by Nikitaa, lyrically 'Farewell' articulates the feeling of indecisiveness in a relationship and the strength one needs to put an end to it. The accompanying music video captures the artist in her raw natural element powerfully bringing the emotions of the song to life. Nikitaa seamlessly moulds elements from her Indian culture with her vibrant pop sensibility to create a unique soundscape.

Talking about how the track took shape, Nikitaa comments, 'Boomerang and Farewell are the only two songs where I've drawn from my own experiences of heartbreak. And Farewell is extremely vulnerable and tender for me as a song. Leaning entirely towards an acoustic vibe keeping the instrumentation bare with guitars, bass and some percussions. I wanted to focus on delivery and vocals - the melancholy over the verses and the fierce breaking points over the choruses.'

Talking about the video, Nikitaa adds,'This is my first English video in 4 years for which I've had a fully fledged team working with me. We shot this video in Lonavala tirelessly for two days from dawn till dusk. The idea of the entire video was to show my "partner" is completely checked out and emotionally unavailable. And the joy that comes from the decision to walkaway - to say Farewell! I'm really excited for everyone to see it!'