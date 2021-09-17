For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  17 Sep 2021 15:53 |  By RnMTeam

Hailey and Justin Bieber were disturbed by Selena Gomez's fans at Met Gala

MUMBAI: A viral TikTok video appears to explain the reason for Hailey Bieber abruptly putting on sunglasses on the Met Gala red carpet. In the short clip, which has amassed more than 1.5 million views in just 18 hours after being posted, a crowd can be heard repeatedly yelling “Selena, Selena, Selena” as the 24-year-old model and her husband Justin Bieber pose for photographers at the Sept. 13 event.

The chant, in reference to Justin’s famous ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, allegedly caused Hailey to tear up and ask her team for sunglasses to cover her eyes.

Cousin Ireland Baldwin sticks up for Hailey Bieber after she encountered some "disrespectful" fans at the 2021 Met Gala.

Ireland (whose dad Alec Baldwin is brother to Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin) responded to a TikTok video this week that seemingly showed fans chanting Selena Gomez's name when Hailey and husband Justin Bieber arrived to the Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13.

The TikTok user who shared the video, @biebervelli, accused Selenators of trying to "ruin justin and hailey's red carpet moment" by shouting out his ex-girlfriend's name. For the record, Selena didn't attend the fashion extravaganza this year.

Ireland defended her cousins by commenting, "They're one of the happiest and most in love couples I've ever gotten the chance to be around."

The 25-year-old model also promised that the couple pays no mind to the haters: "They don't care about them," she added, with a crying-laughing emoji.

However, TikTok users speculated that the chants really did affect the Biebers, with one claiming, "This is why he looked so anxious and miserable in all the pics." Another wrote, "they are literally married. give it up!! it's so disrespectful."

Adding insult to injury, the Met Gala marked the Biebers' third wedding anniversary. Once the cameras were off, Justin paid tribute to Hailey during his performance at the Balenciaga after-party.

