Amit Trivedi: MX TakaTak is the right choice to bridge the gap between the artists and audiences through LIVE performances

MUMBAI: One of India’s leading music directors, singer, and lyricist - Amit Trivedi is all set to engage with his fans through a soulful LIVE performance on leading short video platform - MX TakaTak, as part of the platform’s initiative, TakaTak Manch.

With TakaTak Manch, the platform aims to inspire and commemorate musicians by offering them a chance to perform on this virtual stage in the absence of onground concerts and events. Boasting an exciting line-up, TakaTak Manch is home to energetic performances by big names in the industry such as Vishal Dadlani, Sukhwinder Singh, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, Hariharan and Jass Manak amongst others, and will now witness Amit Trivedi beguile the MX community with his impactful and heart-touching performance on 17th September.

Amit Trivedi is a versatile Indian musician whose compositions have consistently been at the top of the charts. In the age of remixes and recreations, if there’s one artist who spreads hope with his original compositions, it’s none other than Amit Trivedi. So be it rock style or qawwali, love ballads or folk-fusion, his tunes seamlessly find their way into our system, every time he touches a musical note. He has composed music for films like Wake-Up Sid, Aisha, Ishaqzaade, Kai Po Che, Lootera, Queen, Udta Punjab, Highway, and Andhadhun to name a few.

Commenting on the collaboration, Amit said, “As an artist, I focus on making music that is beautiful and which listeners would be able to connect with - be it a devotional song, a romantic track or a peppy dance number. But the lockdown has restricted our interaction with one another and as someone who is passionate about music, I am happy to explore varied mediums that can help my music reach out to a larger audience. Short video apps are paving a new way to rebuild the lost connections and I'm excited to be part of this interactive LIVE performance this Friday on MX TakaTak."

Amit Trivedi is all set to dazzle the audience with his soulful songs and the unique interactive performance begins at 8.30 pm this Friday, 17th September.

