Ahead Of Ganesh Visarjan, Sumit Sethi collaborates with 'Nooran Sisters' for the party Rap song titled 'Jai Dev 2.0'

MUMBAI: Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival that is praised and loved by each one of us, but releasing a new song during the Ganapati festival turns out to be a cherry on the cake. Once again, Music Producer, DJ Sumit Sethi is back with an amazing song titled 'Jai Dev 2.0'.

DJ and Music producer Sumit Sethi has been involved in several big Bollywood hits and is mainly known for his rapid music and popular mash-ups. This Ganesh Chaturthi Sumit Sethi is back once again to create magic with his amazing track and grab the attention of his audience.

Sumit Sethi recently came up with a new special track called "Jai Dev 2.0" with none other than the talented duo singers of Bollywood, "Nooran sisters." The song also has an attractive rap, that is given by Elwin Dadmal, under Speed Record music label.

Jai Dev 2.0 is receiving a lot of appreciation and the song is very humming and gives us a cool vibe. Ganpati songs have a very different sought of positivity that it gives us and Jai Dev 2.0 is one of them.

Sumit Sethi has been in the industry for a very long, well known for his DJing and remixing songs. He has given many hits to Bollywood like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Programmer- Roy), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2), Hangover (Kick), Singham Theme (Singham Returns), Sumit Sethi has also worked with popular Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas and many more, after the success of the first track of Punjabi Project, 'Neher Waale Pul', which featured Sona Mohapatra.