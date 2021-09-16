For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Sep 2021 10:54 |  By Namrata Kale

Vipin Patwan narrates his experience working for song 'Ishq Mera'

Composer and singer Vipin Patwa who has previously composed for films like De De Pyaar De, Housefull 4, Dass Dev and more has very recently composed for the much talked about film Bhuj - The Pride Of India. The song is called Ishq Mera sung beautifully by Pratibha Singh Baghel.

This is going to be Vipin second song for an OTT release with the last one being "Matlabi Yariyan" from the hit film "The Girl On The Train"

This is a beautiful song under semi classical genre which is pretty rare in recent times. Vipin Patwa was also in the news recently for a song UP tourism. Vipin has been busy with not only Bollywood and film songs but also for his indie projects which have released and some are yet to release.

Check his interview below to know more about his experience working for this project and a lot more.

Could you tell us something about your new song from Bhuj?

When the movie Bhuj was being made, the director came up to me and gave me a particular scenario, as the movie was set in the 80s time, Nora fatehi is in Pakistan as an Indian agent to gain some information and she performs a mujra while retrieving the information. So the director wanted to do a thumri style song here. I knew that the music in the 80s period will be very different from today's time and will be a little intense...so I tried to create the song in a raag base and slightly semi classical in thumri style.

How was your experience working on it?

The experience of working on a big film like Bhuj was amazing because I was given the liberty while working on the song. The exposure of working for such a film has been a wonderful experience for me.

What are your upcoming projects?

My upcoming projects include Nikamma, Agent Vinod and also a film with Krushna Abhishek, Shreyas Talpade's production. Also, I'm working on a lot of singles currently. I'll let you all know when it’s time.

Message to the audience.

Please keep supporting me with your love. I will keep working hard and deliver my best till the time I can. Each day is a new day and a chance to outgrow yourself. I will make sure my music will continue to inspire people.

Audio Link of the Song:-

Keywords: Ishq Mera, music, songs

Bhuj Nora Fatehi Agent Vinod Krushna Abhishek Shreyas Talpade
