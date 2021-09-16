For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Sep 2021 22:03 |  By RnMTeam

Manu Rajeev releases his next single 'Chotasa Safar'

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and music producer Manu Rajeev released his single "Chotasa Safar".This melodious single was conceived during his lockdown days and is inspired from his lovely train rides that he has had over the years. After the success of his previous single"Purani Yaadein" and "Valentino" this was his next.

Manu narrates his experience about track 'Chotasa Safar', "During these trying times, past memories and moments have been comforting safe spaces for me. Subtle moments otherwise ignored and lost in the turbulence of life, gleam like small beacons of hope and comfort when all else seems lost. It was as if I travelled back in time to these moments and re- lived them.

The song "Chotasa Safar" is one such moment frozen in time. It would have gone unnoticed normally, but what is normal these days. I have always been a romantic for a ride by trains, they somehow feel as if from another dimension, in which I'd love to get lost in. Sometimes I reminisce about them and the journeys I've made. The song is also a metaphor, something akin to the journey of life; uncertain,lonely yet so wonderfully beautiful".

Manu Rajeev is a Music Composer, Music Producer, and singer from Kerala and working in the Mumbai lm industry for the last 12 years. He started his career at UTV Delhi and moved on to work as an independent music composer and producer.

Check out the song below.

Tags
Manu Rajeev music Songs
Related news
News | 16 Sep 2021

ALTBalaji's Crimes & Confessions Jukebox: With 10 intriguing songs, the anthology is a chartbuster

MUMBAI: It seems ALTBalaji's latest release, Crimes & Confessions is not just a blockbuster but also a chartbuster. The streaming platform recently released the jukebox for its murder mystery and everyone is already losing their calm and the tracks are on the loop.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Vyom Singh Rajput dropped romantic song 'Tumse'

MUMBAI: “Tumse” is a whole package of Vyom. Singer-composer and songwriter Vyom Singh Rajput dropped “Tumse” under Zee Music Company.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Check-Out, Urvashi Rautela's comment on Kim Kardashian Met Gala outfit will make you go ROLF

MUMBAI: Every year, several celebrities walk down the red carpet at the MET Gala, in the most fashionable couture pieces. While many stars blow everyone’s minds away with their elegant choices, others become a source of memes on the internet.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Did you know? Donal Bisht's recent song Kinni Vaari was shot in one go?

MUMBAI: Actress Donal Bisht, who has been on a spree to experiment newer things with several web shows, films yet to release, the actress recently starred in a music video titled 'Kinni Vaari' along with actor Abhishek Bajaj.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Anuradha Paudwal 'exposes' Udit Narayan's antics on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: Renowned singers Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan will be the guests for the evening this Sunday on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Did you know? Donal Bisht's recent song Kinni Vaari was shot in one go?

MUMBAI: Actress Donal Bisht, who has been on a spree to experiment newer things with several web shows, films yet to release, the actress recently...read more

2
Check-Out, Urvashi Rautela's comment on Kim Kardashian Met Gala outfit will make you go ROLF

MUMBAI: Every year, several celebrities walk down the red carpet at the MET Gala, in the most fashionable couture pieces. While many stars blow...read more

3
Kelly Clarkson to unveil holiday single 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)' on Sep 23

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson is already gearing up for the Christmas season as she announced her new holiday single 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)'....read more

4
From being a shy girl to chaneneing her full abilities Nishi Rajan talks about her journey in the music industry

Singer/songwriter, actor, lawyer, director, writer and producer Nishi Rajan is a New York city based entertainer. born in New Delhi, India and from...read more

5
Founder of D7 Events Akash Goyal launched in-house Desi English band

MUMBAI: With the successful inception of D7 Events for more than 2 months now, the Events Company owned by Akash Goyal launched Desi English band – a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games