Kim Kardashian defends her 2021 Met Gala look

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has defended her 2021 Met Gala look, which was one of the most-discussed topics ever since.
Many have questioned how her faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga fit the event's "In America" theme, Kim explained why her outfit was very American, reports aceshowbiz.com.
She took to her Instagram account to defend her look which successfully bewildered many people.
Alongside a picture of her attending the Monday event, the 40-year-old celeb wrote in the caption: "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"
Her post evoked mixed reactions.
"How you the most talked about person at an event and nobody can even see you? THATS LEGENDARY," one user wrote.
"I will never understand this look," another added.
In addition to Kim's faceless look, people were fazed upon knowing that she even bothered to get makeup for the star-studded event.
It further confused fans.
"Ahaa! I was wondering if she still got her makeup done when I saw her with the mask," a user wrote underneath Mario's post.
A user simply said: "What was the point with the makeup since you are fully covered up?"
"How did you sealed (sic) the makeup, So the mask wouldn't undo all your work?" asked another.
(Source: IANS)
