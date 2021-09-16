For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Sep 2021 13:02 |  By RnMTeam

Kim Kardashian defends her 2021 Met Gala look

MUMBAI: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has defended her 2021 Met Gala look, which was one of the most-discussed topics ever since.

Many have questioned how her faceless all-black outfit by Balenciaga fit the event's "In America" theme, Kim explained why her outfit was very American, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She took to her Instagram account to defend her look which successfully bewildered many people.

Alongside a picture of her attending the Monday event, the 40-year-old celeb wrote in the caption: "What's more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"

Her post evoked mixed reactions.

"How you the most talked about person at an event and nobody can even see you? THATS LEGENDARY," one user wrote.

"I will never understand this look," another added.

In addition to Kim's faceless look, people were fazed upon knowing that she even bothered to get makeup for the star-studded event.

It further confused fans.

"Ahaa! I was wondering if she still got her makeup done when I saw her with the mask," a user wrote underneath Mario's post.

A user simply said: "What was the point with the makeup since you are fully covered up?"

"How did you sealed (sic) the makeup, So the mask wouldn't undo all your work?" asked another.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kim Kardashian Met Gala
Related news
News | 15 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj wont get vaccinated for the Met Gala 2021

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj is skipping the 2021 Met Gala because of its vaccination mandate.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2021

Met Gala 2021: From Billie Eilish, Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez, best looks

MUMBAI: The Met Gala, referred to as the fashion world’s Oscar Night, usually falls on the first Monday of May.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2021

Kylie Jenner confirms expecting second child with Travis Scott

MUMBAI: Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott. Kylie announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she and Scott are expecting their second child together, reports people.com.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2021

Kanye West hints on cheating on Kim Kardashian in “Hurricane”

MUMBAI: Just days after releasing Donda, Kanye West's lyrics may be shedding even more light on his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

read more
News | 02 Sep 2021

Justin Bieber on Kim Kardashian’s Skims

MUMBAI: Is it too late now to say sorry, Justin Bieber? That's what one billboard company might be asking the superstar today.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kelly Clarkson to unveil holiday single 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)' on Sep 23

MUMBAI: Kelly Clarkson is already gearing up for the Christmas season as she announced her new holiday single 'Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)'....read more

2
Jasleen Royal: Hope to inspire girls to sing their heart out

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal is getting appreciated for her vocals on the recent track 'Ranjha'. While this is not the first song which has brought...read more

3
Meyhaa & Kaira's rendition of the Kashmiri folk song Roshè feat Indian Ocean's Amit Kilam is out now!

MUMBAI: Indian Ocean’s Amit Kilam, has a special treat for music lovers across the country. The celebrated drummer and vocalist is all set to...read more

4
Ed Sheeran finds awards shows uncomfortable

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has said there is a lot of "side-eye" going on at major prize-giving ceremonies and that he can feel the "...read more

5
Coldplay, BTS' maiden collaboration 'My Universe' to release on Sep 24

MUMBAI: Here's some big news for the fans of British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS. The two iconic music groups have come together...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games