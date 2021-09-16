For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Sep 2021 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Jasleen Royal: Hope to inspire girls to sing their heart out

MUMBAI: Singer Jasleen Royal is getting appreciated for her vocals on the recent track 'Ranjha'. While this is not the first song which has brought her fame, she wants to continue reaching heights to inspire more girls.

"I just try to do my best. I hope I am able to inspire young girls to pick up the guitar and sing their hearts out and create art," Jasleen tells IANS.

The singer, who has playbacked in movies such as 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Hichki', 'Phillauri' and 'Gully Boy' believes that only recently, female singers are being given their due.

"There definitely is a gap since females started working really late. Our society has been really patriarchal so we are now catching up," says Jasleen.

The young singer reveals that actor Sidharth Malhotra really liked her track 'Ranjha', before it was finalised for his film.

"Siddharth had personally loved this song and wanted it for his film. He has a great ear for music. To make it so appealing visually I give all the credit to my director and music supervisor at Dharma," she says.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Jasleen Royal Ranjha
Related news
News | 16 Sep 2021

Anuradha Paudwal 'exposes' Udit Narayan's antics on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: Renowned singers Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan will be the guests for the evening this Sunday on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2021

Ed Sheeran finds awards shows uncomfortable

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has said there is a lot of "side-eye" going on at major prize-giving ceremonies and that he can feel the "resentment and hatred" in the air.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2021

Baarishein superhit singer Anuv Jain, Content Creator Nagma Naseer join #AddToYou campaign: Talk about key points which added to their career

MUMBAI: Viral Fission, a brand that is pioneering into the community marketing space by building India’s largest community of GenZ with over 12,000 ambassadors, is extending an invitation to the youth to join them and engage with the brands they love, by adding experiences and skills to their res

read more
News | 14 Sep 2021

Mumbai has given me more doors of opportunities for my talent says singer Ekam Bawa

MUMBAI: Mumbai the Maya Nagri where each and every one comes with a ray of hope to showcase their talent and get that acceptance and our talented singer Ekam Bawa feels that Mumbai is indeed one of those places that have given him and opened doors of opportunities for him.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

Rashmi Agdekar shares a glimpse of her new humble abode and the struggle of unpacking stuff but nature's view turns out to be her motivation

MUMBAI: Moving to the new abode has always been a very exciting experience yet a very hectic schedule for each of one us and for the Bollywood celebrities is always exhausting to manage.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Meyhaa & Kaira's rendition of the Kashmiri folk song Roshè feat Indian Ocean's Amit Kilam is out now!

MUMBAI: Indian Ocean’s Amit Kilam, has a special treat for music lovers across the country. The celebrated drummer and vocalist is all set to...read more

2
Ed Sheeran finds awards shows uncomfortable

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran has said there is a lot of "side-eye" going on at major prize-giving ceremonies and that he can feel the "...read more

3
Coldplay, BTS' maiden collaboration 'My Universe' to release on Sep 24

MUMBAI: Here's some big news for the fans of British rock band Coldplay and South Korean boy band BTS. The two iconic music groups have come together...read more

4
Bharat Goel and Tushar Joshi join hands for a pop ballad titled ‘Ek Woh Pal'

MUMBAI: Composer Bharat Goel who’s discography comprises of melodies like Ek Bewafaa, Yeh Raabta and Love Latte released his new single 'Ek Woh Pal...read more

5
Badshah to appear on 'Zee Comedy Show' as special guest

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah will share some interesting anecdotes and spicy comments as he appears as a special guest this weekend on 'Zee Comedy Show'....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games