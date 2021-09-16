For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Sep 2021

Check-Out, Urvashi Rautela's comment on Kim Kardashian Met Gala outfit will make you go ROLF

MUMBAI: Every year, several celebrities walk down the red carpet at the MET Gala, in the most fashionable couture pieces. While many stars blow everyone’s minds away with their elegant choices, others become a source of memes on the internet. It seems Urvashi Rautela also couldn’t stop herself from cracking a joke about the MET Gala’s out-of-the-box red-carpet looks this year. The actress shared a funny meme from Kim Kardashian's MET Gala Look related to her brother.

Bollywood's queen Urvashi Rautela is the true epitome of beauty and a fashionista. Urvashi Rautela who won the maximum number of beauty titles is also an incredible dancer and actor. Although Urvashi Rautela is currently busy with her back-to-back shoots for innumerable projects, she takes time out for her fans and keeps them updating on social media with entertaining content.

Met Gala is the talking point globally and people are going gaga over the red carpet looks of their favorite celebrities. However, the most talked-about look was of Kim Kardashian, this time she kept the same going wearing an all-black outfit covering her face too, and people just can't get over the unique yet bizarre look. A lot of memes and jokes have been circulated all over the internet and well the netizens are in no mood to stop.

Just like other Urvashi Rautela is also a big fan of the Met Gala and follows it every year, but we have to say Urvashi Rautela is no less than a member. The actress recently posted a picture of Kim Kardashian on story captioning it, "Me hiding from my brother Yashraj Rautela when he asks me where the Pizza went"

https://www.instagram.com/stories/urvashirautela/2663203278547893256/?hl=en

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be soon seen in the Jio studios web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Randeep Hooda in a lead role. The actress is going to play the lead role in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thiruttu Payale 2”. The actress recently got a blockbuster response for her song "Doob Gaye" opposite Guru Randhawa and "Versace Baby" opposite Mohamed Ramadan. Urvashi Rautela will be making a Tamil debut with the 200 crores big-budget film "The Legend" opposite Saravana. The actress has also signed a three-film contract with Jio Studios and T-Series.

 

Urvashi Rautela Kim Kardashian Met Gala music
