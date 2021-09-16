For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Badshah to appear on 'Zee Comedy Show' as special guest

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah will share some interesting anecdotes and spicy comments as he appears as a special guest this weekend on 'Zee Comedy Show'.

While the hilarious acts by all the comedians coupled with the witty reactions and comments of Mika Singh surely left everyone in splits during the shoot, it was Chitrashi Rawat, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle and Sidharth Sagar's gossip act that made everyone laugh out loud. In fact, during the act, Sidharth essayed the role of Rakhi Sawant and left everyone surprised with his performance.

Evidently, Mika was quite amused by the performance and happened to reveal an interesting thing about his bond with her. Leaving everyone stunned, the singer called Rakhi his best friend and also mentioned how he knows her better than anyone else.

As Mika Singh opened up: "I am a huge fan of Sidharth Sagar and his acts, however today, he was in another zone altogether, he put up a truly phenomenal act. He was playing my best friend, Rakhi Sawant, and he truly aced it. The energy he showed and the nuances he picked up; they were bang on! I must add the accent you held onto throughout the act; it was perfect. No one knows Rakhi Sawant better than me, so I can tell you, you did her mimicry very well."

While Mika Singh's revelations and Badshah's musical performances will grab the attention, one cannot miss the comic acts by all the artistes.

'Zee Comedy Show' airs on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

rapper Badshah Zee Comedy Show
