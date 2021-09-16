For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Sep 2021 15:21

Anuradha Paudwal 'exposes' Udit Narayan's antics on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: Renowned singers Anuradha Paudwal, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan will be the guests for the evening this Sunday on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Known for their melodious voices and some unforgettable chartbusters, Paudwal, Sanu and Narayan will be seen engaging in some fun banter with Kapil.

During one such conversation, when asked by Kapil, Anuradha Paudwal mentioned that she always loved devotional singing and at the peak of her career after super-hit movies like 'Ashiqui' and 'Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi' she transitioned to devotional singing.

Further when asked by Kapil who in her opinion between Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan is the 'shararati' (mischievous) one, Anuradha Paudwal was quick to respond with "he is mischievous" while pointing towards Udit Narayan. But amidst pearls of laughter Udit was pointing towards Anuradha Paudwal! So, who amongst the two is 'shararati' (mischievous) after all?

She then reminisced about an incident during the recording of a song: "He (Udit Narayan) was so jovial that one could not guess if he was lying or telling the truth."

She mentioned that during a recording, she was waiting for her turn after Udit Narayan but noticed that he was experiencing some discomfort with his throat.

"I went inside and asked him, 'Udit ji, do you need something for your throat? Do I give you something? I get a lot of relief from it. So, I gave him a little black pepper and sugar and told him to intake a small amount. Saying so, I went and sat in the recording room. As soon as he started singing, he started hiccupping. I asked him the matter? He said that he can't tolerate spice. I told him you should've told me this before!" which invoked roaring laughter from Udit Narayan and the audience.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

(Source: IANS)

Singer Anuradha Paudwal Kumar Sanu Udit Narayan The Kapil Sharma Show music
