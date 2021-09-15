For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Sep 2021 12:46 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Mishra releases back-to-back love songs, his latest 'Pyaar Ho Jayega' out now on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals is ready to launch another classic romantic melody ‘Pyaar Ho Jayega’ by the very talented singer songwriter Vishal Mishra. This song promises to ignite the cravings for a soulful connection in every listener's heart. The music video stars Vishal Mishra himself with the beautiful Tunisha Sharma, who is popularly known to play the new lead actress of the show Hero – Gayab Mode On.

The song has an evolved sound with a tinge of 90’s style rhythm that has asoothing presence of romance and his melodious voice makes it even more passionate. The song is composed by Vishal Mishra and co-written by him and Akshay Tripathi.

Directed by Ray Haan Patni the music video shows how love is ultimately a work of serendipity. The video narrates a cute story whereVishal who portrays a singer is seen falling in love with his director on the sets while at a shoot. The captivating gaze of the director played by Tunisha is something that makes him go head over heels for her. This song undoubtedly creates an ambiance of magic and romance which is surely going to mesmerize the audiences.

Sharing his thoughts, Vishal Mishra says “I have always believed in expressing my emotions through my music and am super stoked to bring to you my next song with VYRL Originals. ‘Pyaar Ho Jayega’. This is for all the emotional people in the world, who have emotions locked in their heart which they can’t express. I am just giving it language and closure. It’s beautifully written by Akshay Tripathi and Tunisha has done a wonderful job at portraying the story. It was indeed a fun experience sharing the screen with her. Now this song belongs to everyone and I hope you all give it as much love as you have for my previous songs.”

Sharing her first experience with VYRL Originals, Tunisha Sharma shared, “I am very glad and excited to be part of this amazing song. Vishal Mishra has beautifully sung and composed this soulful song. He always adds some magic to his songs and sings them with deep feelings and passion. He is also a very talented actor, and it has been a great experience working with him. The song is out now, and I am looking forward to the responses and hope people will love it!”

Tags
Vishal Mishra VYRL Originals Akshay Tripathi Pyaar Ho Jayega
Related news
News | 24 Aug 2021

VYRL Originals presents Bepanah Ishq – A sequel to the most awaited romantic song by Payal Dev & Yasser Desai featuring Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra

MUMBAI: After the success of ‘Bepanah Pyaar’ in March 2021, VYRL Originals is set to thrill its audience with a fitting sequel - ‘Bepanah Ishq’ and the successful team comes together yet again for this enthralling version.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2021

Being lauded by PM Modi is humbling: Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: Composer Vishal Mishra’s latest release, Vande Mataram, has been garnering a lot of love from music aficionados. Sung by actor Tiger Shroff and penned by Kaushal Kishore, the patriotic song released ahead of Independence Day.

read more
News | 05 Aug 2021

Vishal Mishra's latest masterpiece 'Tumse Pyaar Hai' starring the most loved couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI: After the incredible success of their monsoon song, Baarish Ban Jaana, VYRL Originals brings to you a musical treat to its ever-growing audience with - Tumse Pyaar Hai.

read more
News | 30 Jul 2021

VYRL Originals’ Baarish Ban Jaana becomes the biggest Monsoon hit song

MUMBAI: Baarish Ban Jaana by Payal Dev,Stebin Ben and Aditya Dev, the team that gave India its big monsoon hit with Baarish in last year, came together to create a song for the monsoon season that has gone to become one of the biggest monsoon songs ever.

read more
News | 17 Jun 2021

Vishal Mishra: 'Kaise hua' is my companion forever

MUMBAI: The Shahid Kapoor-starrer "Kabir Singh" is all set to complete two years of release on June 21. Singer Vishal Mishra, who sang the hit number "Kaise hua'' in the film, says the track is his "companion forever".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
RJ Anmol opens up on game show 'Kya Bolti Public?'

MUMBAI: 'Yeh public hai, yeh sab jaanti hai, public hai'. This popular 1974 song couldn't have said it better, for it is public opinion, especially...read more

2
Nicki Minaj wont get vaccinated for the Met Gala 2021

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj is skipping the 2021 Met Gala because of its vaccination mandate. Amid curiosity surrounding whether the 38-year-old rapper...read more

3
Met Gala 2021: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon draws attention with armpit hair in glamorous pink dress

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon's appearance at the Met Gala 2021 is breaking society's unrealistic beauty norms and creating...read more

4
Founder of D7 Events Akash Goyal launched in-house Desi English band

MUMBAI: With the successful inception of D7 Events for more than 2 months now, the Events Company owned by Akash Goyal launched Desi English band – a...read more

5
Arpit G shares the story behind latest dance number "Seh Nahi Sakda"

MUMBAI: South Asian artist-producer and songwriter Arpit G dropped the dance number “Seh Nahi Sakda”. The story behind “Seh Nahi Sakda” is actually...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games