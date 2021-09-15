Vishal Mishra releases back-to-back love songs, his latest 'Pyaar Ho Jayega' out now on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals is ready to launch another classic romantic melody ‘Pyaar Ho Jayega’ by the very talented singer songwriter Vishal Mishra. This song promises to ignite the cravings for a soulful connection in every listener's heart. The music video stars Vishal Mishra himself with the beautiful Tunisha Sharma, who is popularly known to play the new lead actress of the show Hero – Gayab Mode On.

The song has an evolved sound with a tinge of 90’s style rhythm that has asoothing presence of romance and his melodious voice makes it even more passionate. The song is composed by Vishal Mishra and co-written by him and Akshay Tripathi.

Directed by Ray Haan Patni the music video shows how love is ultimately a work of serendipity. The video narrates a cute story whereVishal who portrays a singer is seen falling in love with his director on the sets while at a shoot. The captivating gaze of the director played by Tunisha is something that makes him go head over heels for her. This song undoubtedly creates an ambiance of magic and romance which is surely going to mesmerize the audiences.

Sharing his thoughts, Vishal Mishra says “I have always believed in expressing my emotions through my music and am super stoked to bring to you my next song with VYRL Originals. ‘Pyaar Ho Jayega’. This is for all the emotional people in the world, who have emotions locked in their heart which they can’t express. I am just giving it language and closure. It’s beautifully written by Akshay Tripathi and Tunisha has done a wonderful job at portraying the story. It was indeed a fun experience sharing the screen with her. Now this song belongs to everyone and I hope you all give it as much love as you have for my previous songs.”

Sharing her first experience with VYRL Originals, Tunisha Sharma shared, “I am very glad and excited to be part of this amazing song. Vishal Mishra has beautifully sung and composed this soulful song. He always adds some magic to his songs and sings them with deep feelings and passion. He is also a very talented actor, and it has been a great experience working with him. The song is out now, and I am looking forward to the responses and hope people will love it!”