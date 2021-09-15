For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  15 Sep 2021 16:49 |  By RnMTeam

The singing diva Vasundhara Vee returns with a riveting video single titled Run & a brand new direction

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based Vasundhara Vee has been among very few jazz/soul vocalists synonymous with revival of RnB, Soul and Jazz into the live circuits and bringing it back to the playlist of today’s youth. In a first-of-its-kind release for the powerhouse vocalist, Run documents Vee’s new journey as a solo artist, marking the beginning of a new artistic phase of her musical journey.  Symbolically, this new song starts with a soul ballad style intro and then pops a massive surprise 30 seconds in. This pop-soul adult contemporary number Run, creates a bridge between what Vee has showcased so far and what her future sound holds in a lush production by Dhruv Ghanekar, (the advertising legend and music composer who also gave us BlueFROG).  

“Run is not an escape song. It’s about the kind of running that has intention, freedom and full power. It’s about claiming our right to be yourself. There’s literally no need to hesitate to claim our birthright to whatever we consider to be our identity. Run is a song about totally accepting and loving yourself. It talks about reconnecting and enjoying every single thing we are,” says Vasundhara Vee.  

The song which was written with actual notes to self is fittingly complemented by a video that explores the “othering of the self” or in more millennial terms, “breaking up with oneself” - through the visible disconnect between Vee and her reflection in the window in the video. The window turns out to be a more appropriate symbol than a mirror. It was meant to symbolise a ‘window to the inner state’ rather than a surface reflection or your self-perception. There were notes to self that couldn’t fit well into the lyric, these were physically brought into the video.

When Vee  is not seen regaling the audiences as a part of the finest Jazz, RnB and Soul outfits in the country – in the capacity of both collaborator and soloist, her passion for music education has found a permanent home in the ‘School of Voice’. Vee’s educational outfit features new techniques that fill many unmentioned or untaught gaps in regular curriculum courses, thus helping singers get a seamless understanding of the voice. As an extension of this endeavour, she has also written a book titled Big Dreams, Bold Choices - Handbook for Emerging Professional Musicians in India, to help young professionals create a durable foundation for their music careers.   

CREDITS:

Lyrics & Vocals - Vasundhara Vee

Composition, Production, Arrangement - Dhruv Ghanekar

Video: Karan Takulia & Jason Vaz

Video Edit - Jishnu Guha

Tags
Vasundhara Vee RnB music Soul Jazz
Related news
News | 15 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj wont get vaccinated for the Met Gala 2021

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj is skipping the 2021 Met Gala because of its vaccination mandate.

read more
News | 15 Sep 2021

Arpit G shares the story behind latest dance number "Seh Nahi Sakda"

MUMBAI: South Asian artist-producer and songwriter Arpit G dropped the dance number “Seh Nahi Sakda”.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2021

Rizzle Rockstar kicks off a nation-wide musical storm

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s leading innovative short videos platform, has commenced #RizzleRockstar, a musical contest for budding artists across the nation.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2021

Met Gala 2021: Why was Zayn Malik not with Gigi Hadid?

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid showed up at at the 2021 Met Gala looking all kinds of amazing in Prada, but she went ahead and walked the red carpet solo - despite speculation/hope that her boyfriend Zayn Malik would be in attendance.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

MTV VMAs: Conor McGregor throws drink at Machine Gun Kelly

MUMBAI: Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had to be separated after getting into an altercation on the VMAs red carpet at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night. According to Page Six they “got into a fight at the top of the carpet” and “had to be pulled apart.”

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
RJ Anmol opens up on game show 'Kya Bolti Public?'

MUMBAI: 'Yeh public hai, yeh sab jaanti hai, public hai'. This popular 1974 song couldn't have said it better, for it is public opinion, especially...read more

2
Baarishein superhit singer Anuv Jain, Content Creator Nagma Naseer join #AddToYou campaign: Talk about key points which added to their career

MUMBAI: Viral Fission, a brand that is pioneering into the community marketing space by building India’s largest community of GenZ with over 12,000...read more

3
Met Gala 2021: Why was Zayn Malik not with Gigi Hadid?

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid showed up at at the 2021 Met Gala looking all kinds of amazing in Prada, but she went ahead and walked the red carpet solo -...read more

4
MX TakaTak Influencers Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar Shake a Leg with Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Dancing their way to the Bigg Boss OTT stage, MX TakaTak influencers Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar were given a once in a lifetime chance...read more

5
Met Gala 2021: From Billie Eilish, Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez, best looks

MUMBAI: The Met Gala, referred to as the fashion world’s Oscar Night, usually falls on the first Monday of May. But after a year off because of the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games