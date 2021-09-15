Arpit G shares the story behind latest dance number "Seh Nahi Sakda"

MUMBAI: South Asian artist-producer and songwriter Arpit G dropped the dance number “Seh Nahi Sakda”.

The story behind “Seh Nahi Sakda” is actually pretty cute, says Arpit G. “My wife and I were going through some shopping websites and ended up on a high-end website and she jokingly said, I want this but you can't afford my Nakhras. That left a light bulb in my head and for the next few hours I started working on their rough draft of the hook and the song. And once I cracked the hook the song basically wrote itself”. The song was written by Arpit G and Divyesh Mungra.

“Seh Nahi Sakda” is a song you can pump anytime whether you're driving at 2:00 a.m. or getting the party started at 10:00 p.m. Even if you're trying to get the last rep in at the gym you can pump the song because it's groovy modern and pop. The goal of her music is anyone can listen to it anytime and feel good about themselves and get a little dancing going on.

The songwriter shared that music has been his support just like his family. “During these tough times it's been a blessing to focus on the creative side rather than the hustle and bustle of the day today. It's almost like taking a mini mental vacation. I absolutely love it and wouldn't trade it for anything”.

Further talking about his future roadmap, he has three more singles that are finalized, with few OTT placements coming and also a secret project with a very famous pop name in India who's making a lot of noise lately.