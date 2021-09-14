Rizzle Rockstar kicks off a nation-wide musical storm

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s leading innovative short videos platform, has commenced #RizzleRockstar, a musical contest for budding artists across the nation. This contest’s foundation lies in showcasing and finessing one’s creativity, quality, popularity, and originality with a chance to win up to INR 3 lakhs. A visual and auditory delight, the competition aims to enable musicians and enthusiasts to flaunt their musical talent and skills by providing a common platform for them.

The contest kicked off with its groovy and catchy jingle accompanied by eye-catching visuals, receiving immense love from all over. Rizzle Rockstar will provide a virtual stage for aspiring artists to get noticed and collaborate in the future through the app’s unique interactive model. The Rockstar Hunt will have two rounds, including the audition and the finale.

Rizzle Rockstar’s winning criteria include Best Lyricist, Best Artist, Best Song, Most Popular Song, and Best Instrumentalist. Talented Indian musicians such as Jango, Souvik Das, Paranox music, and Sahil Tiwari are a few among the aspiring artists participating in the contest.

Commenting on the launch of Rizzle Rockstar, Sapna Patel, the Director of Marketing at Rizzle, shared, “We at Rizzle constantly put an effort towards giving our users a platform and feature-rich resources to create top-notch content on our app. Rizzle Rockstar is one such contest that we introduced with the concept of empowering our music artists who can leverage our virtual stage and promote their original content for the world to witness.”

Sana Afreen, CCO & Program Manager at Rizzle, adds, “At Rizzle, we focus on creating a supportive user-friendly environment that promotes interaction, collaboration, and original content. We are extremely pleased with the overwhelmingly positive response and applicants that the competition has garnered ever since its launch. We are proud to host this on our platform and welcome talented musicians all over to participate in the event of the year.”

The contest kicked off on 6th September 2021 and will conclude on 22nd October 2021. Participants can send in their original music for the auditions on the Rizzle app.