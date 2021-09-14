MX TakaTak Influencers Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar Shake a Leg with Karan Johar

MUMBAI: Dancing their way to the Bigg Boss OTT stage, MX TakaTak influencers Aashika Bhatia and Akshay Kakkar were given a once in a lifetime chance to interact with the legendary Karan Johar. On meeting him, both the influencers could not resist but make a video for MX TakaTak on Karan’s most popular song Bole Chudiyan. The duo also spoke about their favorite contestants in the house and challenged the inmates to create a hook step on the much loved party anthem, Disco Deewane.

Speaking about meeting Karan Johar, Aashika Bhatia said, “I absolutely loved meeting Karan Johar, this was more than a dream come true for me. One of my favorite contestants of the house is Pratik Sahejpal as he is honest, straight forward, and bold. Dancing on one of Karan Johar’s iconic songs Bole Chudiyan made my day. The love I received from my audience on MX TakaTak is what gave me a chance to be on the Bigg Boss stage as a guest.”

Shezaada, speaking about his Bigg Boss experience said, “I have been a huge Karan Johar fan, meeting and interacting with him for the first time was a great experience. I mentioned to him about how I love his dressing sense and at times I want to snatch his jackets from the TV set at home. I am extremely thankful for my MX TakaTak family and audience for having given me a platform like Bigg Boss to share the stage with Karan Johar, the legend himself.”

