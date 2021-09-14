Mumbai has given me more doors of opportunities for my talent says singer Ekam Bawa

MUMBAI: Mumbai the Maya Nagri where each and every one comes with a ray of hope to showcase their talent and get that acceptance and our talented singer Ekam Bawa feels that Mumbai is indeed one of those places that have given him and opened doors of opportunities for him.

Ekam Bawa who has acclaimed a lot of fame and appreciation for his songs in the Punjabi industry is all set to set a mark with his outstanding performances in the Bollywood industry

Ekam Bawa is soon going to release his first-ever Bollywood debut music single but for the singer, Ekam Bawa shifting to Mumbai feels was one of his best decisions ever because the actor feels that the Bollywood industry has opened the door of opportunities for him

Singer Ekam says ' i really feel grateful to choose Bollywood now as Bollywood has given me a lot of opportunities and Bollywood has opened a door and accepted me and my talent with open hands, I'm working harder now and with a great place to showcase my talent and grab the attention and love from my audience over here as well,

He also added that one thing that I love about this industry is that there is a lot of professionalism as each and everything even behind a small motive goes with lots of planning and projection. and I really feel grateful to Mumbai for accepting me and giving me the opportunity" exclaims singer Ekam Bawa

Mumbai has definitely been one of those cities which has made a nobody to somebody and this Maya Nagri has accepted each and everyone with an open heart

On the work front - Ekam Bawa is all set to rule the Bollywood industry now with his new upcoming singles and his most well-known song 'Lalkare' has crossed over 12 million. He has also composed and sung songs like 'Love You', 'Bugga Bugga', Lalkare, 4 Din,' Ziddi Jatti', 'Pee Pee Ke', 'Reejh DIl Di', 'Sniper', 'Fake Bande', 'Love You Jatta', Sardarni, 'Reejh', 'Yaar Maar', 'Munda Miss Karda'. He has more projects on the bucket list to offer all his fans which will be announced soon.