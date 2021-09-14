For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Sep 2021 12:53 |  By RnMTeam

Met Gala 2021: Why was Zayn Malik not with Gigi Hadid?

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid showed up at at the 2021 Met Gala looking all kinds of amazing in Prada, but she went ahead and walked the red carpet solo - despite speculation/hope that her boyfriend Zayn Malik would be in attendance.

So, where was Zayn? He hasn't explained his absence, but uh...pretty sure the Met isn't his thing. In fact he went ahead and said as much in an interview with GQ.

“Now, it’s not something I would go to,” he said, via Just Jared. “I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet….To do the self-indulgent 'Look at me, I’m amazing' thing on the red carpet, it’s not me.”

Of course, Zayn did attend the Met Gala once in 2016 (with Gigi), but said "I did go, but I didn't go there to be like, 'Yo, take me serious.' I was taking the piss! I went there as my favorite Mortal Kombat character, Jax."
I mean, fair! But Zayn's comments have inevitably led to claims that he's been entirely banned from the Met Gala by Anna Wintour. Intense—but if Zayn *is* banned, he's hardly the only one. Tina Fey hasn't been invited back to the Met Gala since she slammed it to David Letterman, calling the event a "jerk parade" and saying, "If you had a million arms and all the people you would punch in the whole world, they're all there. It is so unbelievable. Clearly, I'll never go again."

Tags
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid music
Related news
News | 14 Sep 2021

Rizzle Rockstar kicks off a nation-wide musical storm

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s leading innovative short videos platform, has commenced #RizzleRockstar, a musical contest for budding artists across the nation.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

MTV VMAs: Conor McGregor throws drink at Machine Gun Kelly

MUMBAI: Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had to be separated after getting into an altercation on the VMAs red carpet at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night. According to Page Six they “got into a fight at the top of the carpet” and “had to be pulled apart.”

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

Himesh Reshammiya brings you yet another chart buster, O Saiyyoni after super successful songs of Terre Bagairr and Terii Umeed

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is on a career high like never before. The one man army has delivered 9 huge hit songs across 4 albums and recorded audio streams, video views in millions over the last few weeks.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

Ruhfikra releases music video of 'Khaab Tera'

MUMBAI: The Indian based singer, song writer and music composer, Ruhfikra launched the song ‘Khaab Tera’ on all leading music platforms, streaming successfully on YouTube, Spotify and Apple music.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

MTV VMA winners list: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS and more

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are this year’s most nominated artists at the ongoing MTV Video Music Awards that are being held in New York.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rizzle Rockstar kicks off a nation-wide musical storm

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s leading innovative short videos platform, has commenced #RizzleRockstar, a musical contest for budding artists across the...read more

2
Baarishein superhit singer Anuv Jain, Dancer Nagma Naseer join #AddToYou campaign: Talk about key points which added to their career

MUMBAI: Viral Fission, a brand that is pioneering into the community marketing space by building India’s largest community of GenZ with over 12,000...read more

3
Met Gala 2021: From Billie Eilish, Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez, best looks

MUMBAI: The Met Gala, referred to as the fashion world’s Oscar Night, usually falls on the first Monday of May. But after a year off because of the...read more

4
Mumbai has given me more doors of opportunities for my talent says singer Ekam Bawa

MUMBAI: Mumbai the Maya Nagri where each and every one comes with a ray of hope to showcase their talent and get that acceptance and our talented...read more

5
Rashmi Agdekar shares a glimpse of her new humble abode and the struggle of unpacking stuff but nature's view turns out to be her motivation

MUMBAI: Moving to the new abode has always been a very exciting experience yet a very hectic schedule for each of one us and for the Bollywood...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games