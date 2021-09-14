Met Gala 2021: Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon draws attention with armpit hair in glamorous pink dress

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon's appearance at the Met Gala 2021 is breaking society's unrealistic beauty norms and creating quite the buzz online. It is proof of how being your authentic self with a touch of glamour and sass never fails to create a memorable fashion moment.

The Met Gala 2021 red carpet saw some of the most iconic dresses worn by the biggest names of the industry. However, Lourdes' appearance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday was the most talked about look on the internet. And, rightfully so. She made her debut at the America-themed gala in a hot pink dress with metallic embroidered embellishments.

While Lourdes coordinated dress looked exceptional, it was the way she unapologetically flaunted her armpit and body hair while posing for the pictures at the star-studded affair that stole the night.