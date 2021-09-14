For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  14 Sep 2021 15:17 |  By RnMTeam

Met Gala 2021: From Billie Eilish, Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez, best looks

MUMBAI: The Met Gala, referred to as the fashion world’s Oscar Night, usually falls on the first Monday of May. But after a year off because of the pandemic, the star-studded night returns on the second Monday of September in 2021 as an even more exclusive affair than before, and guests like co-chairs Gemma Chan, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Lorde turned looks on the red carpet. Last week, Rihanna revealed that she is hosting this year’s annual Met Gala after-party, so there was a good chance she would steal the spotlight this evening. And then she did! Right at the end, Rihanna appeared in an all-black to save us all. Below, all the looks from the Met Gala red carpet.

Tags
Billie Eilish Jennifer Lopez Justin Bieber Met Gala Rihanna
Related news
News | 13 Sep 2021

MTV VMA winners list: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS and more

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are this year’s most nominated artists at the ongoing MTV Video Music Awards that are being held in New York.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2021

Rihanna drops lawsuit against father for misusing her name

MUMBAI: Rihanna has dropped a lawsuit against her father Ronald Fenty, who previously was alleged to have been misusing her name for his own benefit.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2021

Billie Eilish: Failure, like success, only in your head

MUMBAI: Singer Billie Eilish is one of the world's best-selling musicians, but admits she struggles with the intense scrutiny of social media.

read more
News | 09 Sep 2021

'Justin Bieber: Our World' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Oct 8

MUMBAI: Award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner's documentary 'Justin Bieber: Our World' is set to premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.

read more
News | 07 Sep 2021

Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new photo trends #3

MUMBAI: Nicki Minaj shared an adorable picture with her son and her friends Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The photos were taken at some point last week and is trending in #3 world wide. Rihanna's seven-year-old niece Majesty was also there and Nicki shared a cute video that included her!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rizzle Rockstar kicks off a nation-wide musical storm

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s leading innovative short videos platform, has commenced #RizzleRockstar, a musical contest for budding artists across the...read more

2
Mumbai has given me more doors of opportunities for my talent says singer Ekam Bawa

MUMBAI: Mumbai the Maya Nagri where each and every one comes with a ray of hope to showcase their talent and get that acceptance and our talented...read more

3
Baarishein superhit singer Anuv Jain, Dancer Nagma Naseer join #AddToYou campaign: Talk about key points which added to their career

MUMBAI: Viral Fission, a brand that is pioneering into the community marketing space by building India’s largest community of GenZ with over 12,000...read more

4
Rashmi Agdekar shares a glimpse of her new humble abode and the struggle of unpacking stuff but nature's view turns out to be her motivation

MUMBAI: Moving to the new abode has always been a very exciting experience yet a very hectic schedule for each of one us and for the Bollywood...read more

5
Met Gala 2021: Why was Zayn Malik not with Gigi Hadid?

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid showed up at at the 2021 Met Gala looking all kinds of amazing in Prada, but she went ahead and walked the red carpet solo -...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games