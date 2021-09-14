Met Gala 2021: From Billie Eilish, Rihanna to Jennifer Lopez, best looks

MUMBAI: The Met Gala, referred to as the fashion world’s Oscar Night, usually falls on the first Monday of May. But after a year off because of the pandemic, the star-studded night returns on the second Monday of September in 2021 as an even more exclusive affair than before, and guests like co-chairs Gemma Chan, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Lorde turned looks on the red carpet. Last week, Rihanna revealed that she is hosting this year’s annual Met Gala after-party, so there was a good chance she would steal the spotlight this evening. And then she did! Right at the end, Rihanna appeared in an all-black to save us all. Below, all the looks from the Met Gala red carpet.
