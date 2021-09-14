Baarishein superhit singer Anuv Jain, Dancer Nagma Naseer join #AddToYou campaign: Talk about key points which added to their career

MUMBAI: Viral Fission, a brand that is pioneering into the community marketing space by building India’s largest community of GenZ with over 12,000 ambassadors, is extending an invitation to the youth to join them and engage with the brands they love, by adding experiences and skills to their resume.

The campaign was kickstarted with a series of motivational brand films put up across social media, to inspire the youth to add more to their life by working alongside people and brands that add value to their personal profile. The platform also enables them to develop skills that will further support them in their careers.

The brand films showcase testimonials of Viral Fission ambassadors sharing their experiences on how the community has enabled them to build their portfolio and work alongside brands that they love, developing connections with people across various regions through engagement activities, workshops and campaigns.

The films/testimonials also feature some of the Indian Gen Z’s favorite influencers who have overcome barriers in their individual lives and careers to be examples of the #AddToYou mantra themselves. Anuv Jain (Musician), Karan Sareen a.k.a @gorgeouspotahto (Content Creator), Nagma Naseer a.k.a @thatmalluchick (Dancer, Comedian/Instagram Creator) and Debanjan Das, (Professional Gamer) carry the messaging for the campaign.

Famous musician of Baarishein fame and internet sensation Anuv Jain had a message for himself, inspired by #Addtoyou "I would like to tell the Anuv before Baarishein there’s reason why your gut instinct is telling you to release the song in that simple stripped down piano only version. There’s a reason that even though your father built a family business you are willing to risk the comfortable office for the sweaty stage. And that’s because I know decisions can be scary, but when you know what's the right thing you’re not going to let fear stand in your way"

Talking about the campaign Shreyas Hegde, CEO, Viral Fission: “Having worked with the community at various levels, we have realised the gap that lies is between the ambitious generation and opportunities present. We’ve seen the curiosity among the students to leave no stone unturned to build and explore their potential. At Viral Fission, we are committed to providing our community quality experiences and our campaign #AddToYou acknowledges examples of journeys Gen-Z is looking to create and explore for themselves. We are looking forward to new quality applicants intake through our campaign to join our existing team and network!”