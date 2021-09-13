MTV VMAs: Conor McGregor throws drink at Machine Gun Kelly

MUMBAI: Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had to be separated after getting into an altercation on the VMAs red carpet at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.
According to Page Six they “got into a fight at the top of the carpet” and “had to be pulled apart.”
Photos show the UFC champ, 33, and “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, being pulled apart by what looks like security after the scuffle broke out.
Conor McGregor out here trying to fight Machine gun Kelly after he denied to take a picture with him #VMAs #ConorMcGregor #MGK pic.twitter.com/qXnfvCHWCa
— Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) September 13, 2021
Another source added that McGregor allegedly threw his drink at Kelly.
“They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again,” the source said, adding, that the photographers “weren’t happy” and were “saying they were going to boycott Conor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn’t walk.”
The security had to get involved and “everyone was screaming.”
“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” the second source said, adding, “Security was having trouble holding him back.”
It wasn’t immediately clear what the squabble was over but McGregor’s rep denied that the fight occurred despite the photo evidence.
“Conor only fights fighters,” his rep told Page Six in a statement.
Kelly’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.
Conor McGregor throws a drink at MGK on the red carpet (via ig:laurademytrk) pic.twitter.com/H0naCNbMta
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2021
