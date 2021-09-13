For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  13 Sep 2021 17:38 |  By RnMTeam

MTV VMAs: Conor McGregor throws drink at Machine Gun Kelly

MUMBAI: Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly had to be separated after getting into an altercation on the VMAs red carpet at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.

According to Page Six they “got into a fight at the top of the carpet” and “had to be pulled apart.”

Photos show the UFC champ, 33, and “Bloody Valentine” singer, 31, being pulled apart by what looks like security after the scuffle broke out.

Another source added that McGregor allegedly threw his drink at Kelly.
“They scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again,” the source said, adding, that the photographers “weren’t happy” and were “saying they were going to boycott Conor because they were worried MGK and Megan wouldn’t walk.”

The security had to get involved and “everyone was screaming.”

“[McGregor] was ready to throw fists,” the second source said, adding, “Security was having trouble holding him back.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what the squabble was over but McGregor’s rep denied that the fight occurred despite the photo evidence.

“Conor only fights fighters,” his rep told Page Six in a statement.

Kelly’s rep did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Tags
Conor McGregor Machine Gun Kelly VMAs red carpet music
Related news
News | 14 Sep 2021

Rizzle Rockstar kicks off a nation-wide musical storm

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s leading innovative short videos platform, has commenced #RizzleRockstar, a musical contest for budding artists across the nation.

read more
News | 14 Sep 2021

Met Gala 2021: Why was Zayn Malik not with Gigi Hadid?

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid showed up at at the 2021 Met Gala looking all kinds of amazing in Prada, but she went ahead and walked the red carpet solo - despite speculation/hope that her boyfriend Zayn Malik would be in attendance.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

Himesh Reshammiya brings you yet another chart buster, O Saiyyoni after super successful songs of Terre Bagairr and Terii Umeed

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is on a career high like never before. The one man army has delivered 9 huge hit songs across 4 albums and recorded audio streams, video views in millions over the last few weeks.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

Ruhfikra releases music video of 'Khaab Tera'

MUMBAI: The Indian based singer, song writer and music composer, Ruhfikra launched the song ‘Khaab Tera’ on all leading music platforms, streaming successfully on YouTube, Spotify and Apple music.

read more
News | 13 Sep 2021

MTV VMA winners list: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS and more

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion are this year’s most nominated artists at the ongoing MTV Video Music Awards that are being held in New York.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Ruhfikra releases music video of 'Khaab Tera'

MUMBAI: The Indian based singer, song writer and music composer, Ruhfikra launched the song ‘Khaab Tera’ on all leading music platforms, streaming...read more

2
Himesh Reshammiya brings you yet another chart buster, O Saiyyoni after super successful songs of Terre Bagairr and Terii Umeed

MUMBAI: Himesh Reshammiya is on a career high like never before. The one man army has delivered 9 huge hit songs across 4 albums and recorded audio...read more

3
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series brings a beautiful love song this monsoon - Jubin Nautiyal's 'Rim Jhim' starring Parth Samthaan & Diksha Singh!

MUMBAI: Actors Parth Samthaan and Diksha Singh are all set to steal your hearts with the romantic song of the season ‘Rim Jhim’. Produced by Bhushan...read more

4
Met Gala 2021: Why was Zayn Malik not with Gigi Hadid?

MUMBAI: Gigi Hadid showed up at at the 2021 Met Gala looking all kinds of amazing in Prada, but she went ahead and walked the red carpet solo -...read more

5
Rizzle Rockstar kicks off a nation-wide musical storm

MUMBAI: Rizzle, India’s leading innovative short videos platform, has commenced #RizzleRockstar, a musical contest for budding artists across the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games